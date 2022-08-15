Patricia Allen Budrow

ALLEN BUDROW, PATRICIA RUTH of Goodrich, Michigan formerly of Ortonville. Died August 13, 2022. She was 89. Born April 8, 1933 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Alfred and Iva (nee: Ashbaugh) Kidd. Pat married Hoover Clark Allen on May 10, 1952 in Ortonville, he preceded her in death on February 9. 1990. She later in life married Earl Budrow on March 12, 1999, he preceded her in death on May 24, 2009. She is survived by her four children, Larry (Brenda) Allen, Jerry (Susan) Allen, Gina (Jeff) Rumsey and Kurt (Debbie) Allen; eight grandchildren, Andy (Ana) Allen, Rodney (Amy) Allen, Tom (Maria) Allen, Tony (Sara) Allen, Rachel Allen, Katelyn (Stephen) Ulicki, Michael (Kristen) Rumsey and James Cane. Pat was also blessed with numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Glennie Kidd. She was also preceded in death by her three brothers and two sister-in-laws, Albert Kidd, Robert (Arlene) Kidd and Charles (Margaret) Kidd. Pat was a graduate of Holly High School. She retired from Brandon School Cafeteria after 18 years of working as a kitchen assistant for the district. She loved camping, family reunions, working in her garden, feeding and watching the birds and visits from friends and family. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville. Chaplain Todd Regester, officiating. Family will receive friends at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday until the time of the service. Interment will be at Ortonville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the McLaren Hospice 1515 Cal Drive, Davison, Michigan 48423. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com