Patricia Ann Bryan, age 79, of Shelbyville, TN formerly of Ortonville, MI, passed suddenly from this life early Saturday morning, Oct. 10, 2020, at Maury Regional Health in Columbia, TN.

Patricia was the daughter of the late Algie, Sr. and Bertha S. Hall Black, born in Pontiac, MI, February 17, 1941. She was a 1959 graduate of Pontiac High School. She worked and retired from General Motors after 33years of employment. Then went on to working in demo promotions for Sam’s Club and Sears. Her gift of gab allowed her to excel in her work but best of all she used her gift to befriend anyone she met. In her free time she enjoyed: arts and crafts, ceramic paintings, reading romantic novels, watching westerns, and spending time with her grandchildren and pets.

She is preceded in death by: husband, Robert D. Bryan; siblings, Robert, Guy, Glenn, Daisy, Ray, Clarence, and Algie, Jr.

Survivors include: children, Mr. David C. Bryan of Mount Morris, MI, Mrs. Tommy (Denise A.) Porcelli of Ortonville, MI and Mr. Jeff Eaton of Waterford; grandchildren, Chad (Megan) Zimmerman, Kendra Bryan, Emylee Miles, Jazmine Miles, Billy Bryan, Tricia Childers, and Zeth Childers; great grandchildren, Carsen Anderson, and one on the way in February, also many nieces and nephews.

The children want to give special thanks to Patricia’s niece, Shirley McBride and Ron Neeley for all the love and care over the past 8 years.

Funeral service will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Village Funeral Home 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Ben Gonzales, officiating. Family will receive friends on Saturday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m at the funeral home. Doak-Howell Funeral Home served the family in Tennessee. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com