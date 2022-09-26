Patricia Reid

REID, PATRICIA ANN of Ortonville, Michigan; died on September 22, 2022. She was 75. Patricia was born on October 12, 1946 in Crum, West Virginia to the late Sam J. and Amy (Nee: Chaffin) Marcum. She is survived by two sons, Martin (Angela) Reid and Brian (Trisha) Reid; seven grandchildren, Jesse, Rayann, Callie and Taylor Reid, Jessica Frezza, Melissa Shearer and Mikeal Johnson; two great grandchildren, Landon and Raylin Reid; two sisters, Darlene Snover and Sandy Marcum; she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jaimie Johnson. Patricia absolutely loved her God and country. She had a strong passion for our soldiers. But most of all she loved her grandchildren, they were her everything. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 26, 2022 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Curt Demoff, officiating. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Monday from 10:00 until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Warriors Journey www.thewarriorsjourney.org . Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com .