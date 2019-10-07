Patsy Campbell

CAMPBELL, PATSY RUTH of Ortonville; died October 4, 2019. She was 80.

Born April 2, 1939 in Gladwin, Michigan to the late Ray and Mildred (nee: McCrandell) Stauffer. She married Earl Campbell on August 13, 1977 in Waterford, Michigan. She is survived by her loving husband Earl; three children, Lori (Mark) Carter, Richard (Elizabeth) Campbell and Tammie (Duane) Gnires; eight grandchildren, Jonathan, Sarah, Heather, Jenna, Felicia, Tonya, Jamie and Staci; five great grandchildren, Victor, Logan, Calder, Lilianna and Dominik; she was preceded in death by one son, Terry Campbell. Patsy retired from GM Parts Plant in Waterford. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Davison (7306 E. Atherton Road, Davison 48423) where her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Pastor Shawn Kook, officiating. Interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan. Family will receive friends on Monday, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South St., Ortonville and after 10:00 Tuesday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go towww.villagefh.com