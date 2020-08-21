Paul Hoke Jr.

Paul Revere Hoke Jr., 76, of Prudenville passed away on Tuesday August 18, 2020 at the home of his son with his loving family by his side.

Paul was born on February 15, 1944 in Detroit, Michigan to Paul and Georgeanna(Markham) Hoke. He grew up in the Ortonville area where he graduated from high school. Paul worked as a factory laborer for General Motors at the V8 Plant retiring in 2001. He also worked 21 years for the State of Michigan as an Internationally Certified Motorcycle Safety Instructor Certified by the Motorcycle Safety Foundation. Paul was a member of Local 659 UAW. He enjoyed motorcycling, crossword puzzles, reading, and was an avid Detroit sports fan. Paul was a regular at the area softball games for many years.

Surviving Mr. Hoke are his two sons, Paul R Hoke, III of Houghton Lake, and Robert J (Patricia) Hoke of Manton; two daughters, Billie Meacham of Houghton Lake, and Jo Hoke of Houghton Lake; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sister, Phyllis N. Cook of Otter Lake; and long time companion, Ann Ouimet. Paul was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral Services for Paul Revere Hoke, Jr. will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Friday August 21, 2020 from Christler Funeral Home, Houghton Lake Chapel with Rev. Bryan Thompson officiating. Interment will be in Ortonville Cemetery in Ortonville. Visitation will be held on Friday August 21, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Christler Funeral Home, Houghton Lake Chapel. Memorial contributions in memory of Paul are asked to be directed to the Roscommon County Animal Shelter. Christler Funeral Home, Houghton Lake Chapel is serving the family. Condolences can be sent to the family online at www.christler-holdship.com<http://www.christler-holdship.com>