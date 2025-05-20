Paul Sherman

Paul E. Sherman, age 83, passed away on May 16, 2025. The son of Lloyd and Verna (Camick) Sherman, he was raised in Eastport, Maine. Paul later joined the U.S. Navy, serving as an airplane mechanic aboard the USS Forrestal.

After his military service, Paul relocated to Michigan, where his mother Verna and stepfather Norman Carver had settled. He began a long career as a die maker with General Motors. A skilled wood craftsman like his grandfather, Paul found joy in helping others with home projects and spent countless hours in his workshop building model ships. He also cherished playing pool and gathering around bonfires with friends and family.

Paul is survived by his devoted wife of 35 years, Carolyn; his sister Sandra Sherman; brothers Jim Sherman, Robin Carver, and Rick Carver; and his daughters Mischele (Gabe) Makhlouf, Rebecca (Bob) Wisenbaker, and Jennifer Blehm. He is also survived by his stepdaughters, Jennifer (Clayton) Raybourn and Emily (Brandon) Carnduff. Paul’s blended family includes grandchildren Jon Makhlouf, Natalie Rogan, Caleb & Joshua Blehm, Lydia Clark, and Jay Larkin, as well as great-grandchildren Claire, Emelia, Leila, Oberon, Marshall, and Talia. His laughter, generosity, and affection will remain in their hearts forever.

A gathering of remembrance will be held on at noon, Sunday, June 1, 2025, at The Boat Bar, located at 2000 S. Ortonville Rd, Ortonville, MI 48462. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com