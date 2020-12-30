Paving project eyed for Goodrich Meadows

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich- After almost two decades an unpaved village subdivision may soon be home to a much smoother ride. On Dec. 14, the village council voted 5-0 to direct the village administrator to prepare plans and costs estimates for Goodrich Meadows Estates to create a special assessment district for road improvements.

“Petitions were submitted, reviewed and inspected by the township assessor and more than 51 percent of the residents (in Goodrich Meadows) signed these petitions requesting these streets be paved,” said Shri Wilkerson, village clerk.”

At 6 p.m., Feb. 8 the first of two public hearings at the village offices 7338 S State Road to express objections to the creation of the special assessment district.

Plans for paving the subdivision were first suggested about five years ago.

In a special meeting on May 27, 2105 the village council voted 4-0 to move forward with a special assessment for paving Goodrich Meadows subdivision. However, the project never moved forward.

In February 2013 Davison-based C & L Ward Brothers purchased the remaining parcels in Goodrich Meadows located in the village east of M-15 near the post office. The village subdivision, which first opened about 15 years ago, had been owned by Huntington Bank following a series of financial shortcomings. During that time one layer of asphalt, curbs and gutters were completed; however, the final coat was never applied to the approximate mile of roadway within the subdivision.