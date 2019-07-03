Perry Rouse Memorial Golf Outing for ‘The Heat Stays On ’

By David Fleet

Editor

It’s now summer and the heat is diffidently on.

But just wait about six months and that heat will be off when Michigan’s cold takes over.

Since 2003, “The Heat Stays On,” a fund for local residents to aid with utility bills during those times of need when other options just aren’t available needs some help.

At 8 p.m., July 20, the ninth annual Perry Rouse Memorial Golf Outing benefiting “The Heat Stays On” will hit the links at Goodrich Country Club, 10080 Hegel Road.

The fund has helped many families in the area to maintain heat in the winter months when emergency financial situations happen. Dollars collected will help keep area families safe and warm until other resources can be found.

Karyn Milligan, has administrated the project through St. Anne’s Share & Care Fund for area residents. Since 2008 more than 300 clients have been cared for and $96,961.89 has been raised.

“Due to the generosity of this community we have never turned anyone away—all donations help,” said Milligan, who also serves as the Ortonville Community Emergency Fund food pantry coordinator. “I see the needs of our community everyday, we have been very blessed over the years with very giving people. It’s warm outside now but the colder weather will arrive and the donations made this summer will go along way to help families this winter. Last heating season the fund was short, so any help would be appreciated.”

All funds stay local and go directly to the heating provider.

“The golf outing is a great way to have fun and give,” she said.

Register for the golf outing at the Village Pub, 411 Mill St, Ortonville or at Goodrich Country Club. Dinner at the Village Pub following the outing, 50/50 raffle and auction.

Contact Karyn at St. Anne (248) 627-3965 Ext. 103 or

karyn@churchofstanne.org to donate.