Phase II village paving projects approved

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Ortonville — During a special meeting on Monday night, the Ortonville Village Council voted unanimously to approve phase two of the road paving projects within the village.

Included in the project, which is set to begin Monday, are Arbor Pine Drive, Crescent Court, Crescent Hill Drive, Timberwood Trail, Village Court, Village Pine Drive, and Edward Street. There is also potential for part of Narrin Street to be included.

Most of the streets will be milled and have a two-inch layer of asphalt put down, except Edwards Street, which sees heavier traffic flow.

“It would be recommended we put a four-inch layer of asphalt there because of the bus traffic and the weight of the buses,” said village manager Matt Ryan. “The village would do two inches, and the school would do the other two, hopefully. The superintendent is working on that now to get approval for the funding.”

They also work around the school traffic, with milling occurring during the school day after the bus drop-off and prior to the bus pick-up.

“This company doesn’t work weekends, but they said they would consider coming in and doing the paving on Saturday for us,” he said. “It would take about two weeks.”

The council approved the bid for all of those roads for $341,973.60, but included funding up to $360,000 to include part or all of Narrin Street, as the original paving project for it via MDOT resolution was dissolved last month. The paving of Narrin is not set in stone, but residents will be notified of any road work that may take place.

The funds for the project come from the road millage levy that the council approved in June for 2.8 mills over an initial period of two years. Phases three and four are expected to begin in the spring of 2026.