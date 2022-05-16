Philip Dondineau

Philp Michael Dondineau, loving husband, father and papa passed away unexpectedly on March 29, 2022 at home peacefully in his sleep. Phil was born March 25, 1968 to the late Carol Jean Dondineau. He is survived by his wife of 28 years Darlene Dondineau, daughter Ashley Dondineau (Travis Bullington). He was a beloved Papa to 10 grandbabies that were his heart. Sister Selma (Lonnie) Wendland, Mary (Tony) Knoll, brother Harold Dondineau, sister in law Michelle Hanson and Tracey Hanson, Mom in law Dianne (Byron) Harig, Dad in law Benny (Pam) Hanson. Many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and close friends. Phil was a longtime resident of Ortonville, MI and had recently moved to Florida with his wife to be close to his daughter and grandkids.

Phil loved bear hunting and guiding, boating, riding his Harley and fishing. His last days were spent living his dream of working on Miss Pass- A -Grille Deep Sea Charter in Florida. Phil will be missed and remembered with love. A celebration of life will take place at American Legion 8047 Ortonville Rd. Clarkston, MI on June 5, 2022, from 12 – 5 p.m.