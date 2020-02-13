Pierce sets collegiate pole vault record

By David Fleet

Editor

As a Blackhawk, Tricia Pierce pole vaulted to a state title. Now as a University of Arkansas Little Rock Trojan, her career will include a collegiate record.

Pierce accomplishments as a high school vaulter earned a full scholarship to the University of Arkansas-Little Rock where she is studying pre-dental. UALR is a member of the Sun Belt Conference. Pierce has set a school record in three of the four indoor meets the Trojans have she competed this in season, which started with Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Ill. with a 10 feet-8 inch vault; University of Arkansas (Fayetteville) 11 feet-5 inches and Pittsburg State (Kansas) Invitational 12 feet-2.75 inches. Pierce competed in a meet with Texas A &M but withdrew due to a back injury.

“I love vaulting,” said Pierce, who started jumping as an eighth grade student for Elite Performance XL Club Track and Field. “I did not like to run a lot and pole vaulting requires just a little. My family has been very supportive of me. When I wanted to quit they encouraged me to continue. My brother Steven was an awesome coach all the way through high school.”

On June 1, 2019 Pierce, won the Division 2 High School State Championship at Zeeland High School with a vault of 12 feet-6 inches.

“I’m going to take my vaulting career as far as I can,” she said.

Tricia is the daughter of Steven and Patricia Pierce. She is coached by older brother Steven Pierce.