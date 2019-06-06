Pierce vaults to state title

By David Fleet

Editor

It’s fun to fly.

That’s how Tricia Pierce, a 2019 Brandon High School graduate, describes her stellar pole vaulting career which now includes a state title.

On June 1, Pierce, 17, won the Division 2 High School State Championship at Zeeland High School with a vault of 12 feet-6 inches.

She topped Allendale vaulters Sidney Heugel at 12 feet-3 inches and Brianna Bredeweg at 12 feet.

“I love vaulting,” said Pierce, who started jumping as an eighth grade student for Elite Performance XL Club Track and Field. “I did not like to run a lot and pole vaulting requires just a little.”

Pierce finished fifth in states as a freshman and sophomore and second place as a junior.

Her accomplishments as a vaulter earned a full scholarship to the University of Arkansas-Little Rock where she will study pre-dental.

Tricia is the daughter of Steven and Patricia Pierce. She is coached by older brother Steven Pierce.