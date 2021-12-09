By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Due to school closures, the Brandon High School theater department has rescheduled their fall play performances to Dec. 15 and 16 at 7 p.m.

“We will have a moment of silence and every performance is dedicated to our Oxford community and the victims and survivors of the tragic event of last week,” said director Tina Aderholdt.

The play, ‘Pirates of the Cafeteria’, is about a group of pirates taking over a school cafeteria and training students to be new pirate recruits. The play is one act and runs about 45 minutes. Tickets are $5 at the door.

See ‘Pirates of the Cafeteria’ Dec. 15-16 at 7 p.m., 1025 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville.