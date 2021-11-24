By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

After a two year hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Brandon High School theater department is putting on a show.

At 7 p.m., on Dec. 1-3, BHS will present ,“Pirates of the Cafeteria.” The one act play follows a group of pirates who try to take over the Brandon High School cafeteria to recruit young people to join them.

“It’s very funny, very comedic,” said director Tina Aderholdt. “I wanted something lighthearted, fun, and playful after the year we’ve had.”

Aderholdt’s favorite part of the play is when the first mate, played by Jeb Calhoun, does his pirate training with the new recruits.

“The character he’s made is just perfect,” she said. “I’m so excited to see this all come together.”

“The play is only one act due to the short timeline to put on a production, but that did not deter the students.

“There has been a lot of camaraderie,” she said. “They’ve pulled together such a great team. I’m so blessed to have these kids.”

Tickets are $5 at the door, and the show runs about 45 minutes. See “Pirates of the Cafeteria,” 7 p.m., Dec. 1-3, at BHS, 1025 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville.

The BHS theater department is also hosting a bottle drive, 3-7 p.m., Dec.10 at Bueches Food World, 400 N. Ortonville Road.

Returnable bottles and cans can also be dropped off at the bottle collection bin by Fire Station 1, 53 South St., Ortonville, until Dec. 31.