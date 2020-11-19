Planning commission appointments, safety grant awarded

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.-On Monday night, via virtual meeting, the township board of trustees voted 4-0 appointing June Amman and Greg Thurk to the township planning commission. Both new members are engineers and have lived in the community for more than 20 years. Treasure Ann Marie Moore was absent with notice.

The two appointments are for three years terms and necessary due to vacancies created by Rick Misek and Paul Duggan who both stepped down after more than 20 years of service to the community.

The township board of trustees also voted 4-0, via virtual meeting, to move forward with a cost agreement for sign mounted solar beacon flashers at Vassar and McCandlish roads. The Genesee County Road Commission received a federal funded safety grant for the project and plan on construction next year. The boarder is shared with Grand Blanc Township.

The cost of the total project is $22,000 and with $1,250 due from the township.

“Vassar and McCandlish is a bad intersection,” said Tere Onica, township supervisor.