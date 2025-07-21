Planning commission eyes multi-site condominium development

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Atlas Twp. — On Wednesday night the Atlas Township Planning Commission voted 7-0 to move forward with a proposed site plan for Kotha Meadows development at 8164 Perry Road. There were nine contingencies required by the board along with an engineer review prior to final approval. A revised plan will come back to the board.

“The site condo will have formal by-laws which we will approve as part of the site plan approval,” said J. Michael Rembor, Atlas Township planning commission chairperson. “This is the largest development that I can remember in a long, long time. This (development) is very tasteful and meets all our expectations.”

If approved the 78.6 acre site, zoned Residential Suburban Agricultural District, will include 20 single-family residential site condominiums on the property. The RSA district allows detached single family dwellings. A site condominium is a method of ownership of the development, equivalent to a single family residential detached subdivision.

The development will be within the Goodrich School District with access off the south side of Perry Road east of Irish Road. The building sites will range from two acres to 3.16, with ranch homes, 1.5 story homes and two story homes from 2,175 square feet to 2,466 square feet. In addition, there will be two parcels on Perry Road to accommodate the existing farmstead in addition to a future single family home development. The development will also include an existing wetland areas to be preserved as common open space to be maintained by the condominium association. A water well with an electric pump will be installed by the developer for fire protection. There is no municipal water or sewer at this location, and all homesites will be served by private individual wells and septic systems.

“The only (sewer) tap-ins Atlas Township will use from the new sewer extension will be to replace failing septic systems on waterfront property,” said Rembor. “There are no plans to use sewer taps for any new residential development other than possibly development of a RU2 multi-family project for which traditional septic would not be feasible.”

Each home will include a basement, two-car garages and no sidewalks in the development.

“With this project they (developers) will include responsibility for the private road, outline of the joint ownership (agreement) and access to the undeveloped wetlands at the rear of the property,” said Rembor. “This is a common form of development in the township. It is the same process used on the Slade development on his small peninsula on Lake Shinanguag.”