Preliminary sewer master plan in works for township

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. —During the regular Monday night meeting, the Brandon Township board approved an agreement for a preliminary sewer master plan with a 7-0 vote.

“We’re at the point in the process of our potential sewer now where we need to determine how we hook our residents, schools and everyone else up to it once it’s here,” said Supervisor Jayson Rumball. “This will help us facilitate that.”

The agreement was previously approved by the village attorney, and recommended by the Oakland County Water Resources Commission. The sewer line in question is planned to come from Genesee County down Dixie Highway in Groveland Township, and then over into Brandon Township and Ortonville via Grange Hall Road.

“It is my understanding that Oakland County is going to get us potentially another grant to reimburse the $30,000 that we’re looking to spend on this,” said Rumball.

The final agreement between Oakland and Genesee Counties is being finalized, and the sewer system would come to Brandon in the second phase of the project in a few years.