Public notice: Ortonville

SYNOPSIS
Village of Ortonville
Regular Meeting
April 27, 2020
Meeting held via Zoom
Call to order 7:06 p.m.
Present: Brice, Butzu, Eschmann, George, Hayden, Robinson, Skornicka
Approved:
Agenda
Minutes of February 24, 2020
Disbursements ending 3/15/2020 $23,023.17
Disbursements ending 4/15/2020 $12,158.60
Comcast Cable Franchise Agreement
2021-2023 CDBG Cooperative Agreement
Rules of Procedure Amendment
Suspension of Rules of Procedure
Appointment of Skornicka to Personnel Committee
Postponed:
Wayfinding Subcommittee extension
Adjournment:
10:03 p.m.
Publish in The Citizen 5-16-20
