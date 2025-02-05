Public Notice: Abandoned Property

NOTICE OF SALE OF ABANDONED PERSONAL PROPERTY Pursuant to section § 570.522 of the Michigan state storage code, Neighbor Storage will hold a Public Sale of Property to satisfy Landlord’s lien on 02/24/2025 at 2PM online through Storagetreasures.com. Tenant is Robert Laing and the storage space is located at 1776 Horseshoe Dr, Brandon Twp, Michigan, 48462. Property will be sold to the highest bidder (credit card payment). Property must be removed within 72 hours and space broom swept. Seller reserves the right to reject any bid and withdraw property from a sale. Said properties are: Tools