Public Notice: Atlas Township

ATLAS TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC NOTICE

Board of Review

Please be advised that the Atlas Township Board of Review will convene Monday March 9, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Wednesday March 11, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., and March 16, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. All hearings will be held at the Atlas Township Hall. Appointments for appeal can be made beginning Monday February 24, 2020 by calling Atlas Township during regular business hours: Monday-Thursday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Atlas Township Hall is located at 7386 S. Gale Rd., P.O. Box 277, Goodrich, MI. 48438. (810) 636-2548; FAX (810) 636-6244. Written appeals must be received by 5:00 p.m. March 16, 2020. The tentative Equalization ratio for all classes of property is 1.0000. The organizational meeting is scheduled for Tuesday March 3, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Atlas Township Hall. Physically challenged persons needing assistance, or aid at the Board of Review hearing should contact the Township Clerk during regular business office hours not less than seventy-two (72) hours prior to their scheduled appointment.

Posted by: Katherine M. Vick

Atlas Township Clerk

Publish in The Citizen 2-15, 2-22, 2-29-2020