Public Notice: Atlas Township

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice to the citizens of ATLAS TOWNSHIP, Genesee County, Goodrich, Michigan. The ATLAS TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION will hold a PUBLIC HEARING on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 to consider text amendments to Self Storage Regulations (Section 300.902.B.32)

The Public Hearing will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the Atlas Township Hall, 7386 S. Gale Road, Goodrich, MI and/or by telecommunication, Dial (425) 436-6386 Meeting Access code: 3998505, as permitted during the Covid-19 crisis under the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-75. The regular Planning Commission meeting will follow the Public Hearing. Copies of the amendments are on file at the township hall and can be reviewed during regular business hours Mon – Thurs. 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Physically challenged persons needing assistance or aid at the public hearing should contact the Atlas Township Clerk during regular office hours not less than seventy-two (72) hours prior to the public hearing. Anyone unable to attend the hearing can call or send their comments to Atlas Township Clerk, PO Box 277, Goodrich, MI. 48438. Phone: (810) 636-2548; FAX (810) 636-6244; Email: kvick@atlastownship.org.

Posted by: Katherine M. Vick,

Atlas Township Clerk

Publish in The Citizen 10-03-20