Public Notice: Atlas Township

ATLAS TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC NOTICE

Board of Review

Please be advised that the Atlas Township Board of Review will convene

Monday, March 8, 2021

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 1:00p.m. – 3:00p.m. (Appointments required)

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. and 6:00p.m. – 9:00p.m. (Appointments required)

Friday, March 12, 2021 9:00a.m. – 11:00a.m. Organizational Meeting, no in-person meeting or appointments.

All hearings will be held at the Atlas Township Hall and/or via zoom by telecommunication/video conference as permitted during the Covid-19 crisis. Join at www.zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 747 569 7662, Access Code: 007386.

Appointments for appeals can be made beginning

Monday February 22, 2021 by calling Atlas Township during regular business hours: Monday-Thursday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Atlas Township Hall is located at 7386 S. Gale Rd. Grand Blanc, MI 48439

Telephone: (810) 636-2548 or FAX (810) 636-6244. Due to unforeseen changes in Covid-19 Restrictions/Executive Orders, it is recommended that all persons wishing to appeal their property assessment do so in writing.

Written appeals must be received by 5:00 p.m. March 12, 2021 please mail to:

Atlas Township P.O. Box 277, Goodrich, MI 48438. The tentative Equalization ratio for all classes of property is 1.0000. The organizational meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Physically challenged persons needing assistance, or aid at the Board of Review hearing should contact the Township Clerk during regular business office hours not less than seventy-two (72) hours prior to their scheduled appointment.

Posted by: Katherine M. Vick

Atlas Township Clerk

Publish in The Citizen 2-6-21, 2-13-21, 2-20-21