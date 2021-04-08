Public Notice: Atlas Township

Connect on Linked in

SYNOPSIS

ATLAS TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES

REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, MARCH 15, 2021 at 5:30pm

7386 S. GALE, GRAND BLANC, MI 48439 (810) 636-2548

VIRTUAL MEETING HELD VIA ZOOM

Members Present: S. Kautman-Jones, K.Vick, A. Moore, P. Major, B. June

Members Absent: None

Members Excused: None

Staff Present: S. Bullen, E. Klimek, L. Christner, D. Lattie

The Board took the following actions:

1.) Approved the agenda as amended for Regular Board Meeting.

2.) Approved February 11, 2021 budget minutes as presented.

3.) Approved February 16, 2021 minutes as amended.

4.) Approved February 18, 2021 budget meeting minutes.

5.) Approved Treasurers January and February 2021 report.

6.) Approved Disbursements report.

7.) Approved Construction Valuation Table as presented.

8.) Approved adoption of Self-Storage Units Zoning Amendment as presented.

9.) Approved the Proclamation March 25, The Bicentennial of Greece Independence Day.

10.) Approved 2 Mikes Heating and Cooling Proposal for Atlas Building for $755/year.

11.) Approved AJP Commercial Shredding for Atlas Shred Day June 5, 2021 10am-1pm for $600.

12.) Approved GCRC application Local Bridge Program for Henderson Road Bridge over Kearsley Creek, Atlas contributing $139,200 for construction year 2024.

13.) Approved application for Bridge Preventative Maintenance for Burpee Rd Bridge over Thread Creek and Green Rd Bridge over Kearsley Creek, with Atlas contributing $2,475.00 for construction year 2024.

14.) Approved ditching and resurfacing 2021 project for Green Rd, Henderson Rd to Washburn Rd.

15.) Approved Maple Rd resurfacing with Davison Township with Atlas Township participation of $15,750.00 for construction year 2021.

16.) Approved Township Attorney to pursue legal easement to Atlas Cemetery.

17.) Approved Fire Department to purchase 2 Ipads with card cases for total cost of $970.00 and $14 a month for cellular service

18.) Accepted resignation letter for Van Hendrix from the Atlas Township Fire Department.

19.) Approved Chloride/Brine applications for late spring/early summer for a cost of $25,926 and the fall application with no cost to the township. Summer application of Brine independently done by Atlas Township.

20.) Approved sale of Atlas Fire Department 2003 Freightliner/La France to Stilesville Volunteer Fire and Rescue for $49,900.00.

21.) Approved receipt of Genesee County Water and Waste Annual Report.

22.) Approved Atlas Township Financial participation for the Goodrich Lions Club in the cost installation and removal of the Holidat/Christmas decorations for 2021 season, with Township participation of $1,300.

23.) Approved Meridian Land Surveying to locate property lines of Atlas Township Hall and Atlas Cemetery, along with a sketch for total cost of $3,360.00.

24.) Accepted Resignation with regret of Tom Sanford from the Board of Review.

25.) Motion to acknowledge a Public Notice for vacancy of an alternate on Board of Review for a 2 year term ending 21/31/21.

Publish in The Citizen 4-10-21