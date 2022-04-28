Public Notice: Atlas Township

Connect on Linked in

SYNOPSIS

ATLAS TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES

REGULAR MEETING TUESDAY, APRIL 18, 2022 at 5:30pm

7386 S. GALE, GRAND BLANC, MI 48439 (810) 636-2548

Members Present: S.K.-Jones, K. Vick, P. Major, B. June, A. Moore

Members Absent: None

Members Excused: None

Staff Present: L. Christner, D. Lattie, J. Busch

The Board took the following actions:

1.) Approved the agenda as amended.

2.) Approved March 21, 2022 Regular Board Meeting Minutes.

3.) Approved March 23, 2022 Special Meeting Minutes.

4.) Approved April 7, 2022 Special Workshop Meeting Minutes as amended.

5.) Approved Treasurer’s Reports.

6.) Approved Disbursements reports.

7.) Approve GCRC Limestone Resurfacing for Henderson Rd – Green Rd to Kipp Rd.

8.) Approved GCRC Perma-Zyme application on Green Rd – Washburn Rd to Henderson Rd.

9.) Adopted Resolution 22-22, Pay as You Stay Program

10.) Adopted Resolution 22-23, Authorization for Goodtimes in Goodrich Parade.

11.) Adopted Resolution 22-24, Appreciation of Michigan 911 Telecommunicators.

12.) Approved 2022 Dust Control Program for Genesee County

13.) Approved 2022 Dust Control Program for Mi Chloride Sales.

14.) Approved Engineering cost for Fire Department south side parking lot for $13,500.

15.) Approved Supervisor to choose a provider not to exceed $18,000 for the tree removal of Atlas Cemetery.

16.) Postponed Atlas Full Time Benefit Policy

17.) Approved Township office to lease a plotter scanner not to exceed $3,000.

18.) Approved items to be disposed of Genesee County Hazardous Waste Collection.

19.) Removed Township to enter social media accounts from agenda.

20.) Removed Township office to host Whaley’s Children’s Center Giving Tree from agenda.

