PUBLIC NOTICE

ATLAS TOWNSHIP ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

NOTICE, to the citizens of ATLAS TOWNSHIP, Genesee County, Goodrich, Michigan.

The ATLAS TOWNSHIP ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS will hold a PUBLIC HEARING ON

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2025, AT 6:00 P.M. at the Atlas Township Hall to hear a request

for a 49-foot variance from the minimum required front yard setback of 55 feet for the

Residential Suburban Agricultural (RSA) Zoning District. The property is located at 10154 Dar

Lane Goodrich, MI 48438 (02-27-502-010). Terry and Karen Anway are the petitioners and the

owners of the property. Copies of the application are on file at the township hall and can be

reviewed during regular business hours Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Physically challenged persons needing assistance or aid at the public hearing should contact the

Atlas Township Clerk during regular business hours not less than seventy-two (72) hours prior

to the public hearing. Anyone unable to attend the hearing can call or send their comments to

the Atlas Township Clerk, PO Box 277, Goodrich, MI 48438. Phone: (810) 636-2548 Fax: (810)

636-6244 (ZBA 25-01)

Posted by:

Toni A. Yaklin, Clerk

Atlas Township