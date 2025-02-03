PUBLIC NOTICE
ATLAS TOWNSHIP ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS
NOTICE, to the citizens of ATLAS TOWNSHIP, Genesee County, Goodrich, Michigan.
The ATLAS TOWNSHIP ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS will hold a PUBLIC HEARING ON
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2025, AT 6:00 P.M. at the Atlas Township Hall to hear a request
for a 49-foot variance from the minimum required front yard setback of 55 feet for the
Residential Suburban Agricultural (RSA) Zoning District. The property is located at 10154 Dar
Lane Goodrich, MI 48438 (02-27-502-010). Terry and Karen Anway are the petitioners and the
owners of the property. Copies of the application are on file at the township hall and can be
reviewed during regular business hours Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Physically challenged persons needing assistance or aid at the public hearing should contact the
Atlas Township Clerk during regular business hours not less than seventy-two (72) hours prior
to the public hearing. Anyone unable to attend the hearing can call or send their comments to
the Atlas Township Clerk, PO Box 277, Goodrich, MI 48438. Phone: (810) 636-2548 Fax: (810)
636-6244 (ZBA 25-01)
Posted by:
Toni A. Yaklin, Clerk
Atlas Township