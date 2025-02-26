Public Notice: Atlas Township

SYNOPSIS

ATLAS TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES

REGULAR MEETING TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2025 at 5:30pm

7386 S. GALE RD. GRAND BLANC, MI 48439 (810) 636-2548

Members Present: P. Major, A. Moore, J. Busch, T. Butcher

Members Absent: T. Yaklin

Staff Present: D. Lattie, L. Christner, S. Bullen, E. Klimek, J. Vernier

The Board took the following actions:

1.) Approved the agenda as presented.

2.) Approved January 21, 2025, regular meeting minutes.

3.) Approved January 23, 2025, special meeting minutes.

4.) Approved Treasurers Report

5.) Approved Disbursements Report

6.) Approved Employee Sick Time Policy

7.) Amended Benefit Policy for Full Time Employees

8.) Amended the FOIA Policy parts A-D

9.) Adopted Resolution No. 25-04, Trecor McGrath Resignation from the Atlas Fire Department

10.) Adopted Resolution No. 25-05, Temporary Consolidation of Precincts for the May 6, 2025

Special Election.

11.) Adopted Resolution No. 25-06, Michigan Township Participating Plan Grant Application.

12.) Approved road agreement amendment #1, for Green Road paving project.

13.) Approved the ditching invoice for Green Rd. for a total cost of $425,028.27.

14.) Approved the 2025 Chloride contract with Genesee County Road Commission.

15.) Approved the Grand Blanc Schools summer tax collection agreement.

16.) Approved the M-15 Heritage Route 2025 membership dues $100 and appointed Tracy

Butcher as Atlas Township representative.

17.) Approved budget amendment for the elections department

18.) Approved the Fire Department to purchase a battery-operated Holmatro ram for $9,452.00.