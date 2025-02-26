Public Notice: Atlas Township

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

ATLAS TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION

WEDNESDAY, March 19, 2025, AT 7:00 P.M.

NOTICE, to the citizens of ATLAS TOWNSHIP, Genesee County, Goodrich, Michigan.

The ATLAS TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION will hold a PUBLIC HEARING ON WEDNESDAY,

March 19, 2025, AT 7:00 P.M. at Atlas Township Hall to consider request for a Conditional Use

application for Pinegrove Baptist Church. The property is located at 9196 S. State Rd. (02-26-

100-012) Goodrich, MI 48438, Jack Walker, petitioner. Current zoning is RSA, a church is

allowed conditional use within the RSA District. Copies of the application are on file at the

township hall and can be reviewed during regular business hours Monday thru Thursday 8:00

a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Physically challenged persons needing assistance or aid at the public hearing

should contact the Atlas Township Clerk during regular business hours not less than seventy-

two (72) hours prior to the public hearing. Anyone unable to attend the hearing can call or

send their comments to the Atlas Township Clerk, PO Box 277, Goodrich, MI 48438. Phone:

(810) 636-2548 Fax: (810) 636-6244 (PC 25-01)

Posted by:

Toni Yaklin, Clerk

Atlas Township

(Publish View Newspaper 3/1/25)