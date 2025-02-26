Public Notice: Atlas Township

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
ATLAS TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION
WEDNESDAY, March 19, 2025, AT 7:00 P.M.
NOTICE, to the citizens of ATLAS TOWNSHIP, Genesee County, Goodrich, Michigan.
The ATLAS TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION will hold a PUBLIC HEARING ON WEDNESDAY,
March 19, 2025, AT 7:00 P.M. at Atlas Township Hall to consider request for a Conditional Use
application for Pinegrove Baptist Church. The property is located at 9196 S. State Rd. (02-26-
100-012) Goodrich, MI 48438, Jack Walker, petitioner. Current zoning is RSA, a church is
allowed conditional use within the RSA District. Copies of the application are on file at the
township hall and can be reviewed during regular business hours Monday thru Thursday 8:00
a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Physically challenged persons needing assistance or aid at the public hearing
should contact the Atlas Township Clerk during regular business hours not less than seventy-
two (72) hours prior to the public hearing. Anyone unable to attend the hearing can call or
send their comments to the Atlas Township Clerk, PO Box 277, Goodrich, MI 48438. Phone:
(810) 636-2548 Fax: (810) 636-6244 (PC 25-01)
Posted by:
Toni Yaklin, Clerk
Atlas Township
(Publish View Newspaper 3/1/25)