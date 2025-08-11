PUBLIC NOTICE ATLAS TOWNSHIP ASSESSOR JOB POSTING Atlas Township is seeking a MCAO certified and detail-oriented Assessor to join our team. The successful candidate is responsible for evaluating and determining the real and personal properties values in Atlas Township and the Village of Goodrich in compliance with the State Tax Commission regulations. Maintains accurate sales, principal residence exemption, and property transfer information in compliance with applicable State laws. To apply for the position, please submit cover letter and resume to Atlas Township Attn: Supervisor, Po Box 277 Goodrich, MI 48438. A complete job description can be found on the Atlas Township website at www.atlastownship.org or contact the Supervisor, 810-636-2548 for more information. Cover letter and resume are due by September 11, 2025. Posted By: Jim Busch, Township Supervisor