PUBLIC NOTICE ATLAS TOWNSHIP Attention Lake Shinanguag, Aqua Weed Special Assessment Residents: Notice to the citizens of Atlas Township, Genesee County, Goodrich Michigan. The Atlas Township Board will hold a Public Hearing on Monday September 15, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. at Atlas Township Hall, 7386 Gale Road, Grand Blanc, MI. to review and receive public comments concerning the addition of 10 additional parcels to the Aqua Weed Special Assessment District for Lake Shinanguag. The current district includes all developed parcels with lake front, all undeveloped parcels with lake front, and all parcels without lake front but have lake privileges. Proposed properties to be added to Special Assessment District. 02-27-576-004 02-27-576-003 02-34-200-024 02-27-676-001 02-27-676-002 02-27-676-003 02-27-676-004 02-27-676-005 02-27-676-006 02-27-676-007 You are invited to attend, or to forward written comments prior to the hearing to the Supervisors office at jbusch@atlastownship.org or send comments via U.S. Mail to: Atlas Township Supervisor, P.O. Box 277 Goodrich MI 48438-0277. The regular township board meeting will follow. Written comments due September 11th, 2025. APPEALS TO THE Michigan Tax tribunal must be filed within 30 days of the adoption of the roll. Sincerely, Jim Busch, Atlas Township Supervisor Publish: August 30 & September 6