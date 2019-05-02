Public Notice: Atlas Township

PUBLIC NOTICE

TO CITIZENS OF ATLAS TOWNSHP

The Atlas Township Hall will be going through renovations beginning in mid-May and is expected to last through September 2019. We apologize for any inconvenience experienced during this time. The township will be working out of an office trailer on-site for the construction period. We appreciate your patience as the work is completed. The township will be open for business during regular hours Monday-Thursday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Township Board, Planning and Zoning meetings will follow their regular schedules with meetings held at the Goodrich Library, 10237 Hegel Rd., Goodrich, MI. unless otherwise posted. All board meetings will return to the Township Hall location when construction is completed. Elected Officials and staff can be reached by calling (810) 636-6809, FAX (810) 636-6244; Mail: 7386 S. Gale Rd., P.O. Box 277, Goodrich, MI. 48438; and www.atlastownship.org.

Teresa L. Onica, CMC

Atlas Township Supervisor

Publish in The Citizen 5-4-19