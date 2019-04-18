Public Notice: Brandon Schools

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

BRANDON TOWNSHIP

GENERATOR REPLACEMENT

BRANDON TOWNSHIP OFFICE BUILDING

The Charter Township of Brandon will receive sealed bids for the replacement and installation of a new generator at the Brandon Township office building at 395 Mill St. Ortonville, MI 48462. Complete documents may be obtained from the Clerk’s Office at the same address or from the Township website at www.brandontownship.us

Sealed bids may be mailed or delivered personally to the office of Brandon Township Clerk Candee Allen at P.O. Box 929, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI 48462-0929 and must be received no later than May 21, 2019 at Ten O’clock a.m. The bid proposal shall be placed in a sealed envelope, including all enclosures, etc. and labeled as follows:

“ATTENTION: CLERK’S OFFICE”

“BID PROPOSAL FOR GENERATOR REPLACEMENT”

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN”

Contractor’s Name

Contractor’s Address

No verbal, emailed or telephoned proposals or modifications shall be considered.

Proposals shall be opened publicly and read aloud on the date and at the time cited herein as follows:

Date: May 21, 2019

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Place: Brandon Township Meeting Room

395 Mill St,

PO Box 929

Ortonville, MI 48462

The process by which a Contractor will be selected may not be based upon the bid price alone. Two or three low bidders may be required to submit statements of qualification, which will include project descriptions, bid prices, final contract prices and references on three projects currently under construction or recently completed. Brandon Township may also interview the low bidders to discuss their qualifications, the completeness of their bids, their understanding of the work, any alternatives or discrepancies they or their subcontractor would like to discuss before a contract is signed. A recommendation by the Township Supervisor will be presented to the Township Board.

Brandon Township reserves the right to waive any informality in any proposal or to reject any or all proposals, in whole or in part, should it be deemed in the Owner’s best interests to do so.

All proposals shall remain firm for a period of sixty (60) calendar days after official opening of bids.

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill St., PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462

Publish in The Citizen 4-20-19