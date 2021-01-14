Public Notice: Brandon Schools

January 11, 2021
RESOLUTION
Resolved, that the regular monthly meeting of the Brandon Board of Education, Brandon School District, shall be held on the third Monday of each month beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Brandon School District, Central Office, 1025 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville, Michigan, 48462.
Regular Meeting Dates
February 8, 2021 (2nd Monday due to holiday)
March 15, 2021
April 19, 2021
May 17, 2021
June 21 2021
July 19, 2021
August 16, 2021
September 20, 2021
October 18, 2021
November 15, 2021
December 20, 2021
January 10, 2022 (2nd Monday due to holiday)
Proposed minutes of said meeting will be available for public inspection during regular business hours at 1025 Ortonville Road, Ortonville, Michigan, not more than eight business days after said meeting, and approved minutes of said meeting will be available for public inspection during regular business hours, at the same location, not more than five business days after the meeting at which they are approved. This notice is given in compliance with Act No. 267 of the Public Acts of Michigan, 1976.
Melissa Clark
Board Secretary
Brandon Board of Education
Brandon School District
1025 S. Ortonville Road
Ortonville, Michigan 48462
248.627.1802
Upon request to the Superintendent, the District shall make reasonable accommodation for a disabled person to be able to participate in the meeting. This notice is given in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Publish in The Citizen 1-16-21
January 11, 2021