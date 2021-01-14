Public Notice: Brandon Schools

January 11, 2021

RESOLUTION

Resolved, that the regular monthly meeting of the Brandon Board of Education, Brandon School District, shall be held on the third Monday of each month beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Brandon School District, Central Office, 1025 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville, Michigan, 48462.

Regular Meeting Dates

February 8, 2021 (2nd Monday due to holiday)

March 15, 2021

April 19, 2021

May 17, 2021

June 21 2021

July 19, 2021

August 16, 2021

September 20, 2021

October 18, 2021

November 15, 2021

December 20, 2021

January 10, 2022 (2nd Monday due to holiday)

Proposed minutes of said meeting will be available for public inspection during regular business hours at 1025 Ortonville Road, Ortonville, Michigan, not more than eight business days after said meeting, and approved minutes of said meeting will be available for public inspection during regular business hours, at the same location, not more than five business days after the meeting at which they are approved. This notice is given in compliance with Act No. 267 of the Public Acts of Michigan, 1976.

Melissa Clark

Board Secretary

Brandon Board of Education

Brandon School District

1025 S. Ortonville Road

Ortonville, Michigan 48462

248.627.1802

Upon request to the Superintendent, the District shall make reasonable accommodation for a disabled person to be able to participate in the meeting. This notice is given in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Publish in The Citizen 1-16-21