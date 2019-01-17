Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
395 Mill Street
Ortonville, MI 48462
Regular Meeting-January 7, 2019
Meeting was called to order at 7:23pm.
Present: Allen, Darnall, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall, Rumball, Thurman
Absent: None (Kordella left meeting at 9:10pm)
Approved:
– Agenda
– Consent Agenda
– New Business:
A. (Item was removed from agenda)
B. Assessor – Poverty Exemptions
C. Supervisor – Policy Amendments
D. Clerk – New Hire – Edna Burton Senior Center Coordinator
E. Supervisor – Budget Amendment
F. Supervisor – Senior Center Snow Removal Contract
G. Building – Chapter 28, Article V., adding Section 28-231 to prohibit marihuana establishments within the boundaries of Brandon Township.
Adopted: January 7, 2019
Effective: January 21, 2019
H. Supervisor – Sub-committee Appointments
Meeting adjourned: 9:35pm
Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at:
395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI.
For further information call 248-627-2851.
Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462.
Publish in The Citizen 1-19-19
