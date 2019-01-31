Public Notice: Brandon Township

Request for Proposal

Brandon Township is looking for sealed bids for the Architectural Design Services retrofitting existing public area counters and existing main doors to ADA standards at Brandon Fire Station #1 and #2. A full set of requirements are available through mail, email or fax upon request.

Sealed bids may be mailed or delivered personally to the office of Brandon Township, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462 by 3:00 P. M on February 19th, 2019 (Any bid submitted after 3:00 P.M. will not be considered).

Note “Architectural Design Service Bid” on sealed envelope. The bid opening will take place on February 19th at 3:30 p.m. in the Brandon Township Conference room.

No faxed or e-mailed proposals will be accepted.

BASIS FOR PROPOSALS: The Contract will be awarded to the best service provider based on the following criteria list: experience, familiarity with CDBG, administrative capacity to carry out work and cost.

DESCRIPTION: The work shall include architectural design services for the structural assessment, preparation and energy efficiency of the public area counters and existing main entry doors of the buildings that are accessible. The design services shall include the designing of and to provide construction documents (plans and specifications) to meet Michigan Building Code 2015 requirements and of sufficient clarity to request contractors to bid the work to be performed as described above.

MANDATORY PRE-BID SITE INSPECTION: Any bidder who fails to attend the pre-bid site inspection will be disqualified from bidding this project. The meeting will begin at 1:00 PM local time on Monday, February 11th 2019 at 53 South Street in the Village of Ortonville, Oakland County, and State of Michigan.

CDBG REQUIREMENTS: The Contractor and Subcontractors on this project must comply with HUD contract provisions 24CFR part 85.36 (i), the Davis-Bacon Act, Nondiscrimination, Equal Employment Opportunity, Affirmative Action, Section 3 requirements, anti-Kickback Act, Federal Occupational Safety and Health Act and Department of Labor Standards and Regulations as set forth in the Contract Bid Documents. This municipality is an equal opportunity employer, businesses owned by women or minorities are strongly encouraged to bid.

Questions can be directed to Clerk’s office at (248) 627-2851.

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, Mi. 48462

Publish in The Citizen 2-2-19