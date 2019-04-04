Public Notice: Brandon Township

Charter Township of Brandon

395 Mill Street

Ortonville, MI 48462

Regular Meeting – April 1, 2019

Meeting was called to order at 7:03pm.

Present: Allen, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall, Rumball, Thurman

Absent: Kordella

Approved:

– Agenda

– Consent Agenda

– New Business:

A. Supervisor – Policy Amendments-#3 of 3 proposed amendments

B. Supervisor – 2019 West Nile Virus Program

C. Supervisor/Clerk – Nonpartisan Local Officials (In Opposition)

D. Supervisor/Building – First reading: To Introduce to the Code of Ordinances, Chapter 28, Article VII (Offenses Against Public Morals), adding the new Section 28-342 in Division 2, Sub. 1, to read Prohibited Activities Involving Marihuana by Persons Under 21, Into the Code of Ordinances, Charter Twp. Of Brandon, Oakland County, MI.

Meeting adjourned: 8:28pm

Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI.

For further information call 248-627-2851.

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462

Publish in The Citizen 4-6-19