Public Notice: Brandon Township

Charter Township of Brandon
395 Mill Street
Ortonville, MI 48462
Regular Meeting – April 1, 2019
Meeting was called to order at 7:03pm.
Present: Allen, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall, Rumball, Thurman
Absent: Kordella
Approved:
– Agenda
– Consent Agenda
– New Business:
A. Supervisor – Policy Amendments-#3 of 3 proposed amendments
B. Supervisor – 2019 West Nile Virus Program
C. Supervisor/Clerk – Nonpartisan Local Officials (In Opposition)
D. Supervisor/Building – First reading: To Introduce to the Code of Ordinances, Chapter 28, Article VII (Offenses Against Public Morals), adding the new Section 28-342 in Division 2, Sub. 1, to read Prohibited Activities Involving Marihuana by Persons Under 21, Into the Code of Ordinances, Charter Twp. Of Brandon, Oakland County, MI.
Meeting adjourned: 8:28pm
Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI.
For further information call 248-627-2851.
Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462
Publish in The Citizen 4-6-19
