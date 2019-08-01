Public Notice: Brandon Township

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BRANDON TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC LIBRARY

County of Oakland, State of Michigan

ON THE ADOPTION OF THE BUDGET FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2020

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS IN THE LIBRARY DISTRICT OF THE

BRANDON TOWNSHIP PUBLIC LIBRARY:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Brandon Township Public Library, County of Oakland, State of Michigan, will hold a public hearing on Monday, the 19th day of August 2019, at 6:45 p.m. in the Meeting Room of the Brandon Township Public Library, 304 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462, to consider the approval and adoption of the operating budget of the Brandon Township Public Library for fiscal year 2020.

Copies of the proposed budget are available at the Brandon Township Public Library, 304 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462, for inspection during regular business hours. At the public hearing, all citizens, taxpayers, and property owners of the Brandon Township Public Library District, County of Oakland, State of Michigan, shall be afforded an opportunity to be heard in regard to the approval of the budget.

THE PROPERTY TAX MILLAGE RATE PROPOSED TO BE LEVIED TO SUPPORT THE PROPOSED BUDGET TO BE THE SUBJECT OF THIS HEARING.

This notice is given by order of the Board of Trustees of the Brandon Township Public Library, County of Oakland, State of Michigan.

Peter Burkett

Secretary, Board of Trustees

Brandon Township Public Library

304 South Street

Ortonville, MI 48462

County of Oakland

State of Michigan

Any citizen requesting accommodation to attend this meeting, please contact the Brandon Township Public Library at 248-627-1460.

To obtain this notice in alternate formats, please contact the Brandon Township Public Library at 248-627-1460.

Copies of the Budget are available at the Library.