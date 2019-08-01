Public Notice: Brandon Township

Charter Township of Brandon

Township is currently

accepting proposals for:

Brandon Township

Community Park

1414 Hadley Rd., Ortonville, MI 48462

Striping and

stock piling topsoil

Submittal Requirements

Place proposal in a sealed envelope addressed to: Brandon Township Clerk’s Office, 395 Mill Street,

P.O. Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462-0929, include

Firm’s name and address with all enclosures.

Deadline is 10:00 A. M on Monday, August 12th, 2019.

Any bid submitted after

10:00 A.M. will not be considered

BID OPENING: at 10:30 AM on Monday, August 12th, 2019 at Brandon Township Office.

No faxed or emailed proposals will be accepted.

DESCRIPTION:

Brandon Township Parks and Recreation is taking sealed bids on the cost of striping and stock piling topsoil onsite, approximately 5 acres (minimum). Please include the price per area in case additional acreage is needed.

This municipality is an equal opportunity employer, businesses owned by women or minorities are strongly encouraged to bid. Any or all bids may be accepted or rejected by Brandon Township Board.

Contact Candee Allen, Clerk at 248-627-2851 or email at callen@brandontownship.us with questions.

Publish in The Citizen 7-27-19, 8-3-19