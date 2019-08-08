Public Notice: Brandon Township

Charter Township of Brandon
395 Mill Street
Ortonville, MI 48462
Regular Meeting –
August 5, 2019
Meeting was called to order at 7:02pm.
Present: Allen, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall, Rumball, Thurman
Absent: Darnall
Approved:
– Agenda
– Consent Agenda
– New Business:
A. Treasurer – New Hire
B. Clerk – Principles of Governance
C. Supervisor – 2019/2010 School Liaison Contract
D. Supervisor – Resolution in support of Enbridge Line No. 5
E. Policy Amendment – Senior Van Wage Increase
Meeting adjourned: 8:14pm
Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI.
For further information call 248-627-2851.
Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462
Publish in The Citizen 8-10-19