Public Notice: Brandon Township

PUBLIC NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

TRUTH IN TAXATION HEARING

The Charter Township of Brandon will hold a public hearing on September 3, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan for the purpose of receiving public comment on the proposed millage rates for 2019.

The proposed 2019 millage rates are:

Maximum

Year 2018 2019 allowable

Township Operating .9746 .9723 .9723

Police Operating3.80004.12044.1204

Fire Operating 3.8000 3.8000 5.0000

Fire Equipment & Housing .5905 .5905 5.0000

Total 9.1651 9.4832 15.0927

Millage roll back factor .9977

2018 taxable values for (real & personal) $548,489,440

2019 taxable values for (real & personal) $571,950,990

Increase in taxable values of $ 23,461,550

PLEASE NOTE: Fire millage rates will be levied on real property only.

All other millages are levied on real and personal.

2018 real property taxable values $491,807,130

2019 real property taxable values $516,268,070

Increase in real property taxable value $ 24,460,940

These millage rates will be levied on the 2019 December tax bills.

This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meetings Act.

Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact Supervisor, Kathy Thurman at (248) 627-4918 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk 395 Mill St. Ortonville, 48462 248/627-2851

Publish in The Citizen 8-24-19