Public Notice: Brandon Township

PUBLIC NOTICE
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
TRUTH IN TAXATION HEARING
The Charter Township of Brandon will hold a public hearing on September 3, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan for the purpose of receiving public comment on the proposed millage rates for 2019.
The proposed 2019 millage rates are:
Maximum
Year 2018 2019 allowable
Township Operating .9746 .9723 .9723
Police Operating3.80004.12044.1204
Fire Operating 3.8000 3.8000 5.0000
Fire Equipment & Housing .5905 .5905 5.0000
Total 9.1651 9.4832 15.0927
Millage roll back factor .9977
2018 taxable values for (real & personal) $548,489,440
2019 taxable values for (real & personal) $571,950,990
Increase in taxable values of $ 23,461,550
PLEASE NOTE: Fire millage rates will be levied on real property only.
All other millages are levied on real and personal.
2018 real property taxable values $491,807,130
2019 real property taxable values $516,268,070
Increase in real property taxable value $ 24,460,940
These millage rates will be levied on the 2019 December tax bills.
This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meetings Act.
Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact Supervisor, Kathy Thurman at (248) 627-4918 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.
Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk 395 Mill St. Ortonville, 48462 248/627-2851
Publish in The Citizen 8-24-19