Public Notice: Brandon Township

Charter Township of Brandon

395 Mill Street

Ortonville, MI 48462

SPECIAL Meeting – August 19, 2019

Meeting was called to order at 7:35pm.

Present: Allen, Darnall, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall, Rumball, Thurman

Approved:

– Agenda, as amended

– New Business:

A. Taking action on stripping and stock piling topsoil at the Township Park

B. Pay scale for both contracted labor and employees operating heavy equipment

C. Budget amendments for Township Park Development

D. Approval of heavy equipment rental

Workshop:

A. Discussed the 2020 Police Budget

B. 2020 Strategic Planning

Meeting adjourned: 9:27pm

Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI.

For further information call 248-627-2851.

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk

Publish in The Citizen 8-24-19