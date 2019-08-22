Public Notice: Brandon Township

Charter Township of Brandon
395 Mill Street
Ortonville, MI 48462
SPECIAL Meeting – August 19, 2019
Meeting was called to order at 7:35pm.
Present: Allen, Darnall, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall, Rumball, Thurman
Approved:
– Agenda, as amended
– New Business:
A. Taking action on stripping and stock piling topsoil at the Township Park
B. Pay scale for both contracted labor and employees operating heavy equipment
C. Budget amendments for Township Park Development
D. Approval of heavy equipment rental
Workshop:
A. Discussed the 2020 Police Budget
B. 2020 Strategic Planning
Meeting adjourned: 9:27pm
Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI.
For further information call 248-627-2851.
Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk
Publish in The Citizen 8-24-19