Public Notice: Brandon Township

BRANDON TOWNSHIP

Request for bids

Charter Township of Brandon is accepting bids for A) Two basketball adjustable & anchor goal systems. B) Three outdoor volleyball court systems. C) Two baseball backstop fencing systems complete little league, 20 x 20 x 20 with cap. D) Dug out benches, little league. E) Four aluminum bleachers with three / four rows. F) 12 ADA parking signs and post. G) Four little league foul poles complete. H) Two little league base system complete. I) Four ADA bench system complete from recycled plastics. Deadline for bids is September 30th, 2019, by 5 pm. Bids must be in a sealed envelope and dropped off at the Charter Township of Brandon Clerks office. Bid opening will be on Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 at 11:30 am.

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462.

Publish in The Citizen 9-21-19