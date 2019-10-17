Public Notice: Brandon Township

Public notice

Charter Township of Brandon

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

BLOCK GRANT FUNDS

2020 Program Year

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Charter Township of Brandon will hold a public hearing on the use of Community Development Block Grant Funds. The Hearing will be held on Monday, November 4th at 7:00 p.m.at the Brandon Township Offices, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI 48462 for the purpose of hearing public comments on the CDGB Program Year 2020 application in the approximate amount of $27,726.00 to fund eligible projects. For a complete listing of eligible services, contact the Clerk’s Office at 248-627-2851.All interested citizens are welcomed to attend the hearing. Comments will also be received in writing or in person at the Brandon Township Clerk’s office at 395 Mill Street, P.O. Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462 until 12:00 PM Wednesday, October 30th, 2019.

This meeting is open to all members of the public under

Michigan’s Open Meetings Act.

Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact Supervisor Kathy Thurman at (248) 627-4918 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

Posted by Candee Allen, Clerk

Publish in The Citizen 10-19-19