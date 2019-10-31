Public Notice: Brandon Township

Charter Township of Brandon
395 Mill Street
Ortonville, MI 48462
Oct. 21, 2019
Meeting was called to order at 7:30pm
Present: Allen, Darnall, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall, Rumball and Thurman
Also in attendance: Fire Chief Kwapis, Fred Waybrant and 1 resident.
Pledge of Allegiance, Roll Call
Approved: Agenda, New Business Items:
New Business:
A. Clerk – New Hire (part time to full time), 7/0
B. Recreation – Purchase of diamond dust for Park Development, 6/1
Budget Workshop:
A. Parks and Recreation
B. Brandon Township 2020 budget
C. Sheriff Department
D. Cemetery
E. Cable
F. Employee wage increases
G. Zarieda Street Community Septic Special Assessment
H. Upper Bushman Special Assessment
I. Lake Louise Special Assessment
J. Legault Boulevard Special Assessment
K. Shelmar Lane Special Assessment
L. Seymour Lake Special Assessment
Meeting adjourned: 10:11pm
