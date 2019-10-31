Public Notice: Brandon Township

Connect on Linked in

Charter Township of Brandon

395 Mill Street

Ortonville, MI 48462

Oct. 21, 2019

Meeting was called to order at 7:30pm

Present: Allen, Darnall, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall, Rumball and Thurman

Also in attendance: Fire Chief Kwapis, Fred Waybrant and 1 resident.

Pledge of Allegiance, Roll Call

Approved: Agenda, New Business Items:

New Business:

A. Clerk – New Hire (part time to full time), 7/0

B. Recreation – Purchase of diamond dust for Park Development, 6/1

Budget Workshop:

A. Parks and Recreation

B. Brandon Township 2020 budget

C. Sheriff Department

D. Cemetery

E. Cable

F. Employee wage increases

G. Zarieda Street Community Septic Special Assessment

H. Upper Bushman Special Assessment

I. Lake Louise Special Assessment

J. Legault Boulevard Special Assessment

K. Shelmar Lane Special Assessment

L. Seymour Lake Special Assessment

Meeting adjourned: 10:11pm

Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI.

For further information call 248-627-2851.

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk

Publish in The Citizen 11-2-19