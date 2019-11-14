Public Notice: Brandon Township

Charter Township of Brandon
395 Mill Street
Ortonville, MI 48462
Regular Meeting
November 4, 2019
Meeting was called to order at 7:04pm
Present: Allen, DePalma, Kordella, Rumball and Thurman
Absent: Darnall and Marshall
Also Attending: Lt. Glover, Fire Chief Kwapis, Citizen Reporter Shelby Stewart, and 9 other citizens.
Pledge of Allegiance, Roll Call
Public Hearing: Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG)
Public Hearing: 2020 Budget
Reports, Correspondence, Citizen Comments
Approved: Agenda, Consent Agenda, and Unfinished Business and New Business Items:
Unfinished Business:
A. Supervisor – Cable Coordinator contract, 5/0
New Business:
A. Supervisor/Building – Revision to Fireworks Ordinance, 1st Reading, approved 5/0
B. Supervisor/Building – Revision to Definitions of Offenses Ordinance, Amendment to chapter 28, sec. 1, Amendment to Chapter 28 “Offenses”, article 1, “In General”, Section 28-2 “Definitions” of the Code of Ordinances, 2nd Reading, approved 5/0
C. Supervisor/Building – Sidewalk Maintenance Ordinance, 2nd Reading, postponed. 5/0
D. Senior Center – Senior Community Service Employment Program, approved 5/0
E. Friends of the Brandon Township Library – Resolution for Charitable Gaming License, approved 5/0
F. Supervisor – Publicly Funded Health Insurance Contribution Act (PA 152 of 2011), approved 5/0
G. Supervisor – Employee wage increases, approved 4/1, Employee Pension Contribution increases, approved 5/0
H. Supervisor – 2020 Budget, approved 5/0
I. Clerk – CDBG Program 2020-2021, approved 5/0
Meeting adjourned: 8:49pm
Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI.
For further information call 248-627-2851.
Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462
Publish in The Citizen 11-16-19