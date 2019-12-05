Public Notice: Brandon Township

Charter Twp. of Brandon

395 Mill St., P.O. Box 929

Ortonville, MI 48462-0929

PUBLIC FORUM

Dec. 11, 2019

Charter Township of Brandon and The Village of Ortonville will be hosting a public input session on the needs and wants for recreation in our community. This is our first opportunity to hear from our citizens to help plan the Brandon-Ortonville Parks & Recreation Master Plan. The date is scheduled for December 11, 2019, at 6 pm at the Brandon Township Offices, meeting room.

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462.

