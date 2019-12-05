Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

Ordinance revision

Dec. 2, 2019

Synopsis for publication of ordinance revisions that were adopted at the December 2, 2019 Brandon Township Board of Trustee meeting:

The following was adopted.

Zoning Ordinance Amendments:

Chapter 28, Brandon Charter Township Code of Ordinances “Offenses”, Article V, “Offenses Against Public Peace”, Section 28-230, “Use of Consumer Fireworks”, is hereby amended to read as follows: (see complete text at Brandon Twp. Clerk’s office)

The complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments is available for review during normal business hours at:

Brandon Township Offices

395 Mill Street

Ortonville, MI. 48462

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462

Publish in The Citizen 12-7-19