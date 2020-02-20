Public Notice: Brandon Township

BRANDON TOWNSHIP

Notice of Public Accuracy Test for the Presidential Primary Election

March 10th, 2020

To the qualified electors of Brandon Township, Oakland County, State of Michigan:

Notice IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Accuracy Test for the electronic equipment that will be used in all precincts for the Presidential Primary Election on Tuesday, March 10th, 2020, is scheduled for Wednesday, February 26th, at 3:00 pm., the alternate day, if necessary, will be Thursday, February 27th at 10:30 a.m. in the Brandon Township Municipal Meeting Room, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI. 48462.

The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer programming used to tabulate the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of Michigan election law.

Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

