Public Notice: Brandon Township

SEYMOUR LAKE CEMETERY

ANNUAL GROUNDS CLEAN-UP

Seymour Lake Cemetery will undergo spring clean-up in April. Please remove any personal artifacts, artificial flowers, wreaths and holders, etc. that you wish to keep PRIOR TO APRIL 18th, 2020.

After April 18th, all winter remains including wreaths, grave blankets’ and faded floral arrangements including the holder and any other items deemed to be unsightly will be removed and disposed of by township employees.

Questions can be directed to Clerk’s office at (248) 627-2851.

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, Mi. 48462

Publish in The Citizen 3/28/2020, 4/4/2020 and 4/11/2020