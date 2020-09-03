Public Notice: Brandon Township

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Regular Meeting

The Charter Township of Brandon Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing September 26, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. at Brandon Township Offices, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 to hear the following appeals.

Appeal #20-0008

Parcel #: 03-19-102-017/03-19-102-018

Name: Patricia Almas

Location: 1140 S. Ortonville Road, Lot 17/18

Request: Applicant requests a variance to the consent judgement with Clearwater Campground Association regarding the “one weekend per month” requirement to allow occupancy for herself and her caretaker, Edward Almas, through the closed season

Appeal #20-0009 Parcel #: 03-19-102-061

Name: Pedrosi, Carol

Location: 1140 S. Ortonville Road, Lot 61

Request: Applicant request a variance to the consent judgement with Clearwater Campground Association regarding the “one weekend per month” requirement to allow occupancy for herself and her caretaker, Dan Goodnuff, through the closed season.

Appeal #20-0010 Parcel#:03-19-102-012

Name: Anglea, Cynthia

Location: 1140 S. Ortonville Road, Lot 12

Request: Applicant requests a variance to the consent judgement with Clearwater Campground Association regarding the “one weekend per month” requirement to allow occupancy through the closed season.

Appeal #20-0011 Parcel#:03-19-102-046

Name: Maw, Angelika

Location: 1140 S. Ortonville Road, Lot 46

Request: Applicant requests a variance to the consent judgement with Clearwater Campground Association regarding the “one weekend per month” requirement to allow occupancy for herself and caretaker, Darold Ball, through the closed season.

Appeal #20-0012 Parcel #: 03-19-102-060

Name: Burt, Molly

Location: 1140 S. Ortonville Road, Lot 60

Request: Applicant requests a variance to the consent judgement with Clearwater Campground Association regarding the “one weekend per month” requirement to allow occupancy through the closed season.

Appeal #20-0013 Parcel # 03-33-100-026

Name: Donnelly, Timothy

Location: 3344 W Hickory Ridge

Request: Applicant requests a variance from Section 46-242 (1) f to allow an accessory structure to be 18′ from a main building (25′ required).

NOTE: Face mask must be worn when in the Township Hall. Social Distancing will be mandatory. If occupancy load exceeds the required 6′ distancing, you will be asked to social distance in the hallway or exterior of the building, until your request comes before the board.

This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meeting Act. Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

