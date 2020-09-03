Public Notice: Brandon Township

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Regular Meeting
The Charter Township of Brandon Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing September 26, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. at Brandon Township Offices, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 to hear the following appeals.
Appeal #20-0008
Parcel #: 03-19-102-017/03-19-102-018
Name: Patricia Almas
Location: 1140 S. Ortonville Road, Lot 17/18
Request: Applicant requests a variance to the consent judgement with Clearwater Campground Association regarding the “one weekend per month” requirement to allow occupancy for herself and her caretaker, Edward Almas, through the closed season
Appeal #20-0009 Parcel #: 03-19-102-061
Name: Pedrosi, Carol
Location: 1140 S. Ortonville Road, Lot 61
Request: Applicant request a variance to the consent judgement with Clearwater Campground Association regarding the “one weekend per month” requirement to allow occupancy for herself and her caretaker, Dan Goodnuff, through the closed season.
Appeal #20-0010 Parcel#:03-19-102-012
Name: Anglea, Cynthia
Location: 1140 S. Ortonville Road, Lot 12
Request: Applicant requests a variance to the consent judgement with Clearwater Campground Association regarding the “one weekend per month” requirement to allow occupancy through the closed season.
Appeal #20-0011 Parcel#:03-19-102-046
Name: Maw, Angelika
Location: 1140 S. Ortonville Road, Lot 46
Request: Applicant requests a variance to the consent judgement with Clearwater Campground Association regarding the “one weekend per month” requirement to allow occupancy for herself and caretaker, Darold Ball, through the closed season.
Appeal #20-0012 Parcel #: 03-19-102-060
Name: Burt, Molly
Location: 1140 S. Ortonville Road, Lot 60
Request: Applicant requests a variance to the consent judgement with Clearwater Campground Association regarding the “one weekend per month” requirement to allow occupancy through the closed season.
Appeal #20-0013 Parcel # 03-33-100-026
Name: Donnelly, Timothy
Location: 3344 W Hickory Ridge
Request: Applicant requests a variance from Section 46-242 (1) f to allow an accessory structure to be 18′ from a main building (25′ required).
NOTE: Face mask must be worn when in the Township Hall. Social Distancing will be mandatory. If occupancy load exceeds the required 6′ distancing, you will be asked to social distance in the hallway or exterior of the building, until your request comes before the board.
This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meeting Act. Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.
Publish in The Citizen 9-5-20