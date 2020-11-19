Public Notice: Brandon Township

Charter Township of Brandon
395 Mill Street
Ortonville, MI 48462
Meeting held virtually through
“Go to Meeting”
Regular Meeting,
November 9, 2020
Meeting was called to order at 7:05pm.
Present: Allen, Broughton, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall, Rumball and Thurman
Absent: None
Also in attendance: Senior Center Coordinator- Faye Bindig, Building Dept. Director- Bill Dinnan, Brandon Fire Chief Kwapis, Citizen reporter Shelby Stewart, and 4 Citizens.
Pledge of Allegiance, Roll Call
Approved:
New Business:
Rezone 910 S. Ortonville Road – 1st Reading
Rezone 2165 S. Ortonville Road –2nd Reading
Wage Schedule policy amendments
New Hire
Failed:
Amendment to Casual Day Policy to allow pets
Meeting adjourned: 9:21pm
Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI.
For further information call 248-627-2851.
Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462
Publish in The Citizen 11-21-20

