Public Notice: Brandon Township

Charter Township of Brandon

395 Mill Street

Ortonville, MI 48462

Meeting held virtually through

“Go to Meeting”

Regular Meeting,

November 9, 2020

Meeting was called to order at 7:05pm.

Present: Allen, Broughton, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall, Rumball and Thurman

Absent: None

Also in attendance: Senior Center Coordinator- Faye Bindig, Building Dept. Director- Bill Dinnan, Brandon Fire Chief Kwapis, Citizen reporter Shelby Stewart, and 4 Citizens.

Pledge of Allegiance, Roll Call

Approved:

New Business:

Rezone 910 S. Ortonville Road – 1st Reading

Rezone 2165 S. Ortonville Road –2nd Reading

Wage Schedule policy amendments

New Hire

Failed:

Amendment to Casual Day Policy to allow pets

Meeting adjourned: 9:21pm

Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI.

For further information call 248-627-2851.

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462

Publish in The Citizen 11-21-20